CASS COUNTY - Acting on a request from county officials, the County Compensation Board recommended Wednesday giving all county employees - including elected officials - a $1,200 stipend.
The action came as the board of supervisors struggle with setting employee compensation following the passing of a new state “Back the Blue” law that requires the salaries of County Sheriff’s to be “comparable to salaries paid to professional law enforcement administrators and command officers of the state patrol, the division of criminal investigation of the department of public safety, and city police chiefs employed by cities of similar population to the population of the county.”
That requirement resulted in the Compensation Board recommending a 26% increase in January for the Sheriff’s salary based on a comparison of police chief salaries in Norwalk and Boone- cities with populations comparable to the county’s.
The board also recommended a 6% increase for the Auditor, Treasurer, Recorder, Attorney, and Supervisor, but the issue affects nearly all county employees since wages for deputies within a department are generally tied to the salary of the department head - and the increase at the top trickles down through the department.
In addition some employees are covered by a separate collective bargaining agreement in which, traditionally, the county has tried to keep wage increases close to the same percentage.
Facing potentially large increases in budgets due to salary increases, the Board of Supervisors cut the Comp Board’s recommendations in half but suggested using COVID relief funds to make up some of the difference from the 6% - now 3%- recommendation.
But it was unclear who the Supervisors could give a “stipend” to and if they had to have a recommendation from the Compensation Board to give them to elected officials. To complicate matters, county budgets have to be completed by today so the issue needed to be resolved quickly.
As a result the Compensation Board held a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss the issue after two courthouse officials asked the compensation board to revisit the issue to determine if elected officials could receive the stipend. After discussing the issue the board agreed to recommend offering all employees, including elected officials, the $1,200 stipend.
“We have to weigh-in on issues, it’s our job,” Board member Eric Wickman said. “All we’re really doing is saying it’s ok with us.”
The Back the Blue law was signed by Governor Reynolds in June making rioting a felony offense and increasing penalties on a range of other “destructive behaviors.” It also established qualified immunity, and increased due process protections for law enforcement and addressed compensation for some law enforcement officers. That has led to large salary increases for rural sheriff’s departments.
The issue led to a lengthy discussion during a Board of Supervisors meeting in January between Sheriff Darby McLaren and the board with McLaren pointing out that hiring law enforcement officers is becoming increasingly difficult due to the salary discrepancies between rural and more urban agencies that often offer a considerably higher starting salary.
“Public safety is one of the leading concerns of the taxpayer and they’re right,” McLaren said. “If you want good officers or don’t want your good officers leaving or you want to recruit good officers - pay matters. If we’re going to be well behind the scale - which looking at what Back the Blue did and what other people are paying their deputies and sheriff’s - we’re behind.”
But supervisor - and former Atlantic Police Chief, Steve Green - noted that the law was in effect an unfunded mandate that put a burden on county government.
“It ticks me off that the legislature caps our various funds, but then they pass something that amounts to an unfunded mandate so you can give extravagant raises,” Green said in January.
The Compensations Board’s recommendation will now be passed on the Board of Supervisors who can approve the salary increases to elected officials, decrease the raise by equal percentages for all elected officials or opt to give out no raise for elected officials.
