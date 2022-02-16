ANITA – The CAM School Board will hold a special meeting in May to focus on what facility projects need to be completed and how they will be paid for..
Discussion of the possible projects and what priority they should be given led to a facility study of the district, which was completed in 2019. That led to public meetings on suggestions for improvements to facilities. A facility committee recommended having a pre-kindergarten through sixth grade building in Massena and a seventh through 12th grade building in Anita.
That led to a bond issue for up to $30 million, and proposed improvements ranged from installation of fire sprinklers and fire alarms, new heating, cooling, electrical, and lighting systems, restroom and locker room renovations to bring them into ADA compliance, new secure entrances, renovated office and administration spaces, an expanded kitchen, cafeteria and commons spaces, new and renovated classrooms, improvements for playgrounds and parking sites, to consideration of space for childcare. That bond issue failed last November receiving only 32% of the vote.
CAM Superintendent Paul Croghan said school officials and board members need to figure out the best way to do some facility projects and still operate on a day to day basis.
“We’re looking at current facilities and revenue sources,” he said. “We know we don’t have enough resources to fix everything in all our buildings. We’ll see if we can look through things, and be prudent about how we do things as we move forward. We have to be able to operate on a day to day basis as well as making improvements to facilities that we need to.”
Croghan said it’s possible COVID funding could be used for mechanical or HVAC projects for the district. They have $650,000 eligible to use for those projects, and those funds have to be used before July 1, 2024.
Croghan said there are a number of improvements needed ranging from fixing roofs, lighting, plumbing, carpeting, and concrete work. He said every building in the district needs improvements made in these areas.