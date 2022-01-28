ATLANTIC — Atlantic Middle School principal Josh Rassmussen has been hired as the ACGC superintendent school officials announced Friday.
“We are excited to announce that Joshua Rasmussen will serve as our next superintendent, starting with the 2022-23 school year,” said Randy Carney, President of the Adair-Casey School Board. “Mr. Rasmussen is a strong educational leader who has demonstrated an ability to engage with students, families, and staff in meaningful ways, all with a focus on increasing opportunities and achievement. We look forward to seeing the impact he will have on our school community.”
Rasmussen is currently the middle school principal in the Atlantic CSD. There, he has helped implement the Iowa Instructional Framework to design, plan, and reflect on classroom instruction. He also collaborated with teachers and staff to create a comprehensive return-to-learn plan during the COVID-19 pandemic and added more science, technology, engineering, and math courses for students, officials said in a press release.
“Mr. Rasmussen is a skilled leader who has done some impressive work as principal at the middle school level over the past years,” said Matt VanMeter, President of the Guthrie Center School Board. “Now, we are thrilled to bring him into our school community and leverage the leadership abilities and strong communication skills he brings to the table. Thanks to a sound process, we were able to make the best decision for our two school districts.”
As an educational leader, Rasmussen focuses on stakeholder engagement to ensure all students achieve at high levels. Some of his key strengths include communication, role modeling, setting goals, building relationships, and setting high expectations for students and staff.
The two boards have been working with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the search for the next superintendent. The process has included a community-wide survey, asking district residents to provide their input on the qualities and characteristics they would like to see in the districts’ next leader. The boards conducted a first round of interviews in mid-January. Final interviews took place January 25.
Rassmussen was one of three finalists that included, Brett Abbotts, former assistant principal, athletic director, and special education director in the AHSTW Schools; and Jeremy Christiansen, activities director and activity transportation coordinator in the Fremont CSD
Rasmussen’s first day serving both districts will be July 1, 2022.