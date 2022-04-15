ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Promotion Commission (CPC) approved a $5,000 request from the Atlantic Chamber to advertise for an outdoor concert in August in conjunction with the All Class Reunion Event.
On Thursday, Atlantic Chamber Director Bailey Smith said the chamber is working with the committee that organizes the All Class Reunion Event to offer a free concert in Sunnyside Park.
“We were asked by the all-class reunion committee to provide more entertainment because the event’s gotten so big, they have a plethora of people coming back to town that weekend, so we thought it would be fun to do a concert that’s open to anyone, not just alumni,” Smith said.
The concert will feature the band, Oreo Meat Wagon, and there would be a beer garden as well as food vendors. The concert would be sometime during the weekend of Aug. 20, and Smith said she will have more details about the event in the next couple of months.
Smith said they plan to advertise on Facebook, doing paid ads that can be targeted to a specific age and specific location, as well as area newspapers and radio stations.
During discussion, members said the All Class Reunion event has become very popular, and includes a golf tournament that uses both golf courses in Atlantic.