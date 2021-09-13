Reid Rumelhart and Cloe Hoyt started their reign as AC/GC’s Homecoming royalty after being crowned at halftime during the Chargers’ Homecoming game against Des Moines Christian.
Rumelhart, the son of Michelle and Rick Rumelhart of Guthrie Center, was happy his peers chose him as their Homecoming King.
“I’m hoping I made an impact in high school and people enjoy me,” he said.
After high school, Rumelhart plans to attend college and is interested in the outdoors. In high school, Rumelhart has been a multi-sport athlete, playing football, baseball, and running track.
Hoyt is the daughter of Courtney and Nick Sheeder of Guthrie Center, and Steve Hoyt of Bagley.
“I’m thankful I have such great friends in high school,” she said.
Hoyt plans to attend Iowa State University and major in event management. While at AC/GC, Hoyt has been a member of the cheer squad.
Also on the Homecoming Court were queen candidates Chloe Largent, Mia Ocheltree, Alaina Bunde, and Paxton Schneider. The king candidates included Miles Kading, Charlie Crawford, Cayden Jensen, and Griffin Ayers.
To celebrate Homecoming, Sept. 10 was used to complete advisory banners, participate in class and staff competitions, and participate in the Homecoming Parade and pep rally.