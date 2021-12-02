Changes at IWCC

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited the Cass County Center of Iowa Western Wednesday morning to meet new staff, including new director, Cindy Wetterlind and learn about a project in which students at the center built new tables for the center working with staff at Akin Building Center.
Wetterlind said she previously worked with IWCC in a case management program, and would visit business officials that were going out of business, offering them and staff scholarships at the college to attend to acquire new skills to get new jobs. She said after that program ended, she spent several months at another job, but applied for the director position here after learning former director Ann Pross retired last summer.
She said she lives north of Red Oak, but is in the Griswold School District, and has an Elliott phone number. She’s married to a farmer, and they have a 16-year-old son.
There are also two part time secretaries, Nancy Gilleland and Grace Kopp, who recently started working at the center, and a new English Comp teacher Dianna Blake. Ray McCalla also started working full time at the center last summer.
Brian Church, design technology instructor, spoke about the tables for the student center, saying it was a project created for the students to do when they were unable to attend internships in 2020. Students, including Bev Billings, had to design and build the tables as well as get the materials. Students worked with staff at Akin Building Center, who donated the materials.
Billings said she and two other students started working on the four tables last summer, and they were finished last month. She said she continued to work on it after graduation while she worked her full time job. The table includes the Iowa Western logo on top that was created with a 3-D printer.
“Overall with the help of Brain and other two students, we got them done,” she said. “It was a great learning experience.”
Wetterlind said the center has also increased in the number of high school students taking classes at the center, and there are about 70 students from CAM, Griswold, Atlantic and AHSTW that take classes there.