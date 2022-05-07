This was written during this past week — on a seemingly normal Tuesday night.
About 40 min ago I ‘talked’ with my 1-year-old niece on the phone. This consisted of a lot of ear shots and open mouth kisses- which she does cuter than anyone else’s nieces except all my other nieces. Mine are cutest. I’m sorry that facts hurt.
She had just finished her bath and was snuggled in footie pajamas which are the greatest most snuggly thing any human child can ever wear. She smiles often and finds herself hilarious and thinks she’s stronger and smarter than everyone. And what do you guess my views are on that?!
And she’s growing. So fast. Too fast. It’s too much for an auntie’s heart to handle.
And then eight minutes after I hung up, into the living room fluttered Hallie and her personality. She plops down beside me and asks if she can read me something she’s written.
Equally as heart-felt emotional to me as if she’d admit tap is the best style of dance known to man, but anyway…
She reads. And I stare. Blinking fast, then faster, while also trying to respond with more than “yeah, good!” Because my mind cannot comprehend what I’m seeing, or hearing.
Eight minutes ago I stared at a baby girl the same age Hallie surely was just eight minutes ago.
But it’s not been eight minutes. It’s been 800 million and also just eight seconds. Surely?
She’s in this adorable trendy crop sweatshirt thing that my own mother would have sent me to the outside world and locked the door for asking to buy at her age. I know because it’s what I wanted to do when she asked me.
But see, she’s growing. And working. And earning. And spending. And buying cute teenage cropy things.
She’s growing. Too fast. And it’s too much for this mama’s heart to handle.
Tonight I think of the mama who just fought through bath time tooth and nail, and to the one who laughed her way through it.
To the mama whose 4-year-old will only wear one thing and it’s worse than 90’s prom attire, but then add plastic high heels and a lipstick color that might be described as a little “pretty woman-ish”.
To the mama in the hospital, at the hospital, on bed rest, on work travel, on maternity leave. To the mama boarding a C-130 for a year’s good-bye. To the mama wrangling babies and cows and being a wife somewhere in between.
To the mama weary and unsure they are mentally stronger than their own Hallie Jr. (You are!)
To the foster, step, half, Auntie, Adoptive Mama — the ones who know all children deserve a loving home. Yes, even that one.
To the mama who has lost one, buried one, and only carried, one.
To the mama digging out of the trenches of anxiety, depression, addiction, trauma, grief.
To the mama whose time hasn’t come yet but is a mama to the core of who she is. Because it has to start someone and it starts in our hearts first.
You can do this. Your children were given to you, specially. Which means specifically you know how to parent them. Speak life and truth over yourself in these words “I am my child’s best parent. God trusts me to raise them. His truths are my privilege to impart on their hearts! Help me to guide them. Teach them. Love them. Enjoy them!”
It’s true what the generation before us has been saying. The days are long but those years, man. Wow fast! Faster than I care to share. They are 1-year-old, then 13, in about eight minutes.
What a ride.
Happy Mother’s Day, to ALL mom’s
Until Next Week,
Mallory