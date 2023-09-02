ATLANTIC – When Laura Thomsen’s friend Holly was growing up, she was in and out of the hospital.
“She was born with a heart defect,” Thomsen said. “In layman’s terms, she was missing part of her heart. She grew up having to have multiple heart surgeries and was in and out of hospitals. And the thing she really hated was wearing the hospital gown. Can you think of one person who loves the hospital gown?”
Thomsen, who is originally from Atlantic, and now lives in Texas, said her friend took inspiration from her situation, and came up with a hospital gown alternative.
“(Holly decided she wanted) to do something so kids don’t feel like the sick kid- They can have something that can bring them a little bit of joy while they are sick,” Thomsen said.
Thomsen said Holly designed a garment that’s 100% cotton. She said it also has snaps incorporated into it, which makes it functional as well as comfortable.
“So if a kid has a feeding tube or an IV or a cast or a port for chemotherapy-any of those things it’s easily accessible for staff, parents (to get to),” Thomsen said.
Holly created the garment and created a non-profit to raise money to purchase the garments, and asked Thomsen to be part of the board to work on the project. They started working with staff at three hospitals around the country to raise funds and donate the garments for patients from newborns to teens. Since then, the number of hospitals has grown to 14.
That now includes Children’s Hospital, which is near Kinnick stadium. Thomsen, who grew up in Iowa and is a huge Iowa Hawkeye fan, wanted patients here to have the garments with a Hawkeye spin on them.
“Wouldn’t it be cool if all those kids instead of wearing their hospital gowns-they had something really soft and functional that works when they’re in the hospital but they are also decked out and ready to cheer on their team?” Thomsen said.
So while some of the garments have a princess theme or a superhero theme (cape included), they also have a version with gold pants and black shirt with Iowa written on the front of the shirt. The goal was to make 525 garments to donate to Children’s hospital for patients and bring them to Iowa City on Friday prior to the Hawkeye’s first game of the season. Then they were planning on attending the game on Saturday, and visiting with fans about their project. Anyone interested in donating can visit the nonprofit’s website at Hollysheart.org.
Thomson said she enjoys being a part of the board because of the feeling she gets helping others.
“Do you know what it’s like at Christmas time when you give somebody a present and that’s more fun when you get the present?” she asked. “That is what this feels like. It feels so good to see other people happy. It’s just a super rewarding thing to be a part of.”