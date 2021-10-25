GRISWOLD – A committee working to develop a child care facility in Griswold expects to have results of a study this week detailing the community’s needs and how well a facility would be supported by residents.
Child Care Committee member Jared Wyman said the committee was formed by a group of Griswold residents in 2018 when the Noble United Methodist Church closed, and left a donation of $65,000. Staff at Griswold Communications, a telecommunications company in Griswold, offered to match that amount when the decision was made to use that money to help with child care needs.
The committee plans to meet on Oct. 25, and expect the results of that study to be presented that evening.
Wyman said committee members have discussed possible locations for a facility along with fund-raising ideas to get the project off the ground. In July Wyman told the Cass County Board of Supervisors the estimated cost of the facility would be approximately $2 million. The board has the option to use American Rescue Act funds for child care infrastructure and Wyman, along with Jackson Bissell from the Massena City Council and Massena Child Care committee, and Dan Haynes, Executive Director of the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, which oversees the Ann Wickman Child Development Center, spoke with the board about their projects.
“We have to go and try and raise $2 million, but that’s really tough in a small community,” Wyman told the board in July.
While the board didn’t make a decision in July, Chairman Steve Baier said having child care available was an important issue for people, especially when it comes to getting people back to work.
“There was some discussion along the lines of getting people to return to work,” Baier said. “Child care and being able to afford child care is a big factor in the equation when people are trying to decide (is a parent) going to go back to work. For some just having reliable child care to go to work is a real issue.”
Wyman met with members of the Griswold School Board last month, and Superintendent Dave Henrichs said Wyman asked if school officials could provide space before the facility is complete for before and after school care for students if needed. Henrichs said the board was willing to help.
“The board views this as a great thing, not only for the school district, but the entire community so they’re willing and able to do anything and everything they can to assist with that process,” Henrichs said.