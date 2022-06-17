OAKLAND – Walt Keast’s still remembers the old gas station in downtown Oakland. It’s located at 301 Highway 6, just a block from the Dairy Queen, and was built by Roy Lyman in 1936.
“When I was in high school, I remember going to the station,” he said. “It was a vibrant gas station.”
As the years went on, the station passed from owner to owner, and had been used for storage since the late 1970’s. Keast, owner of Keast Motors in Oakland and Harlan, decided to purchase it and take on the challenge of restoring it to its heyday in the 1930’s.
“It’s just an old building, and I just wanted to make it like it was back in the day,” he said.
When he first acquired the building, a lot of work was needed on the roof.
“The roof had leaked so badly, the ceiling had fallen in,” he said. “So I had (McDermott and Sons) come out and put a new roof on it, and then I had a carpenter put a new ceiling in it.”
Beyond that, he looked for former photos of the building so he could match the original paint and have replicas made of the gas pumps. He said the outside is nearly done, and now he’s working on the inside hoping to make it a replica of the office from the 1930’s. He’s been working on it for about a year, and he doesn’t really have a timeline for completing it.
“The outside is pretty well done,” he said. “It’s getting there. It’s about 3/4 done.”
The best part, he said, is getting to talk to people who drive by and see it. They stop with their classic vehicles, take photos and reminisce about the past.
“(I really like) the public interest,” he said. “If I’m down there working, I have people continuously stop and want to know what I’m doing. (We have) a lot of conversation over it, and a lot of people stop and look at it.”
He expects there will be a lot of interest during the Fourth of July celebration with people driving by it, and invites them to stop and take a look.
“People are welcome to stop and take photos of their cars anytime they want to,” he said.