Fish Store owner plans to retire

ATLANTIC – Owner and operator Rick Johnson of the Atlantic Fish Store is ready to retire.
“I’m trying to get out (for) health reasons,” he said Monday, but he doesn’t have a specific date in mind to close, and is looking for someone interested in taking over the business.
Johnson said he opened the business in 1988, and got interested in fish in his late 20’s.
“I had a friend who had a fish tank (and when I went to look at it) I was amazed at the way the fish took care of their babies. They would herd them around, and would attack anything that got close to them. And that’s what did it for me when I saw fish acting that way.”
Those fish were cichlids, which became some of his favorites because of their aggressiveness when protecting their young, but also because of their vibrant colors.
“They aren’t your average fish,” he said.
The store is located at 13 W Fourth Street in Atlantic, and Johnson offers “exotic, tropical” fish, but also lizards and birds, and numerous pet supplies, ranging from dog and cat food to collars and leashes and fish tanks. While he is looking for someone to take over the business, in the meantime, he is trying to sell as much inventory as possible. He’s open six days a week- Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
He said the thing he will miss the most is “The people. The relationships we created.”
The business has a Facebook page, and he said he is getting so many well wishes following his decision and announcement there and he is answering them all personally.
Here’s just some of the comments Johnson has received.
“Oh Rick, it’s so hard to see that... but I understand, and it’s been a wonderful 30 years that I’ve known you,” Amber Nicole Heinuff posted “There will never be another shop like yours.”
“I always loved bringing the girls into your store to see all the fish and birds!” Leen Foster posted. “ Happy Retirement Rick!”
“The Fish Store was one of the best parts of my childhood,” Miranda Olson posted. “Congratulations on your retirement and thanks for all the memories.”
“Glad to have had all these years with you,” Jim Myshock posted. “ You were the one who got me into aquariums when I was a kid and why I still keep them now.”
“Always good time stopping in for fish, supplies, or just to say hi when passing through just to snoop and see what he had,” Dan Irlbeck posted.