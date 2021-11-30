WASHINGTON — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley said Monday that he had no issues with President Joe Biden’s ban on travel to the United States from South Africa and seven other countries in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus variant omicron but pointed out the presidents opposition to a similar ban imposed by the previous administration.
“I think the president is doing what he can do — for right now- without knowing much about it,” Grassley said in an interview with the News Telegraph Monday. “But you can’t wait for the two weeks until we know about it — that’s what the scientific community says it will be about two weeks before we have this studied enough to know its effect on people and in turn on the economy. But the president is doing what he can now and I wouldn’t find fault with what he is doing”
But Grassley went on to criticize the president for remarks he made while campaigning for president after former president Trump had imposed a travel ban on China at the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I would find fault with from this stand point though, when he was a candidate for president he bad-mouthed Trump by saying that Trump put restrictions on travel to and from China. That it was xenophobic. And now he is doing the same thing. But I think both Trump and Biden acted appropriately.”
On Monday, Biden said that while there was cause for concern, there was no need to panic regarding the new variation which is reportedly spreading rapidly through South Africa and has been reported in Europe and Canada.
The effects of the new strain are unclear at this point as is the effectiveness of current vaccines. None-the-less, Biden reiterated Monday vaccination was the best defense against the virus and appealed to the nearly 80 million unvaccinated Americans to get vaccinated for those that have the shot to get the booster.
The Associated Press reported that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and the president’s COVID-19 adviser, who said earlier Monday that scientists hope to know in the next week or two how well the existing COVID-19 vaccines protect against the variant, and how dangerous it is compared to earlier strains.
“We really don’t know,” Fauci told ABC’s “Good Morning America,” calling speculation premature.
Biden said the administration at this point was not considering any additional mandates or lockdowns, “If people are vaccinated and wear their mask, there’s no need for lockdowns,” he said.