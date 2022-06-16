ATLANTIC – All kids age 12 and under interested in participating in the free Bike Rodeo at Produce in the Park are asked to be at the park by 5 p.m. today. The Atlantic Elks’ Bike Rodeo will include obstacle courses and prizes. The rodeo is free to enter. Atlantic Parks and Recreation will be at the park with a few bikes and helmets for kids to borrow.
Produce in the Park June 16 Bike Rodeo to start at 5 p.m.
