ATLANTIC – All kids age 12 and under interested in participating in the free Bike Rodeo at Produce in the Park are asked to be at the park by 5 p.m. today. The Atlantic Elks’ Bike Rodeo will include obstacle courses and prizes. The rodeo is free to enter. Atlantic Parks and Recreation will be at the park with a few bikes and helmets for kids to borrow.

