The Atlantic Public Library is starting a new social club called VIP Connections. Starting February 1, the group will meet every Tuesday morning from 10 am to Noon in the library’s meeting room.
VIP Connections will be loosely structured with community presentations some weeks or playing games or assembling puzzles on others. Some Tuesdays might just be coffee and chatting about whatever comes to mind. Library director Michelle Andersen will be in attendance most weeks as well to answer questions about the library and listen to ideas for future activities from participants.
Everyone is welcome to attend VIP Connections as often and as long as they are able. Come for the coffee; stay for the VIP Connections.
The library is also offering a faith-based book group beginning Monday, February 28. The group will be reading Holy Vulnerability: spiritual practices for the broken, ashamed, anxious, and afraid by Kellye Fabian and meeting Mondays at noon to discuss the book chapter by chapter. Participants are welcome to bring a lunch to eat during the discussion led by Rev. Dr. Rachelle McCalla. Books and discussion schedule bookmarks are available for pick up at the upstairs desk.
Tuesday, February 1
VIP Connections 10 am to Noon
Magic the Gathering casual play 4-6 pm
Wednesday, February 2
Knitting Group 10 am to Noon
Toddler Time at 10 am
Saturday, February 5
Feed your Feathered Friends: make a birdfeeder 11:00am-12:30 pm (drop in program for adults & teens; children may participate with an adult)
Tuesday, February 8
VIP Connections 10 am to Noon
Needle Felting at 4 pm (students 4th grade and older)
Wednesday, February 9
Toddler Time at 10 am
Thursday, February 10
Restart: designing a healthy post pandemic life (live, online presentation; press release forthcoming)
Saturday, February 12
Bring Your Own Project Day 9 am to 4 pm