Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Heritage House Guild met Tuesday, November 16 with Lyne Peterson and Rae Ome Conn as hostesses. Nineteen members and 10 guests were present. Peter Gray, Executive Director, explained the Employee Christmas Fund to us .
Lyne Peterson gave the program on the history of Thanksgiving. The first Thanksgiving was called a Harvest Celebration by the Pilgrims. Fifty one people attended in 1621. The celebration was called Thanksgiving in July of 1623. Meals were composed mostly of deer and fowl and corn. Abraham Lincoln made it a national holiday in 1863.
President Kathy Hayes called the meeting to order and asked the nominating committee to report. Nancy Misenor and Lorene Aldag reported that Kathy Hayes, Alice Border, Judy Phippen and Dee Anderson agreed to keep their offices for another year. Phyllis Baier agreed to be the Sunshine and innvitation person.
Our guests were Nona Kopp, Sylvia Schaaf, Diana Peterson, Mary Cranston, Lovon Eblen, Marilyn Kofmann, Joyce Hurford, Phyllis Simonton, Jean Continuous, and Lois Bailey. There were no birthdays this month.
Secretary Judy Phippen read the secretary’s minutes and the treasurers report. She asked everyone to sign up as meeting hostesses and coffee hosts for the upcoming year. Coffee hostesses for the coming month are November 19...Pat Nyman and Florence Burrows, Nov. 26...Kathy Nelson, December 3...Judy Phippen and Lavon Eblen, Dec 10...Florence Burrows and Lorene Aldag.
Judy Phippen made a motion that we donate $100 to the employee Christmas Fund. Lorene Aldag seconded it. Motion passed.
We wish a blessed and happy Thanksgiving to everyone.