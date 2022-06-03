Couple brings rodeo to Atlantic

ATLANTIC – The couple behind McCoy Rodeo- who brought their show to Atlantic for a performance last night and tonight- got together thanks to their dads.
Sara McCoy said after college, she was working at a gas company in Tulsa, Okla. where she met future husband Cord McCoy.
“Our families knew each other, and our dads grew up together and have done business together,” Sara said “So it was funny, because my dad had told me to be sure to tell Denny’s son Cord ‘hi’ for him (when I was in Oklahoma). So we blame our dads for being married now.”
They both grew up on a farm, and both participated in rodeos growing up- she did barrel racing and he rode bulls. Cord took it to the next level when he started riding bulls professionally.
“I feel like rodeo has been part of my life from the beginning,” Cord said. “My dad -he rode bulls, and bucking horses. Rodeo’s what connected my dad and Sara’s dad.”
The couple transitioned from participating in rodeos to raising bulls and horses, but still wanted rodeo to be part of their lives. So two years ago they created McCoy Rodeo, producing rodeo shows and hosting them around the country.
“Rodeo went a full circle for us from growing up in the rodeo arena and producing it,” Cord said.
“We just love rodeo, we love the western lifestyle and the western way of life,” Sara said.
A dream was to always bring a show to the Atlantic area, since Sara grew up near Brayton. The two even got married at the Cass County Community Center.
“To be back up here at the Cass County fairgrounds where we also got married, and producing the first PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association) here in Atlantic, it’s pretty neat,” Cord said.
Cord said they had 191 entries for the show in Atlantic, and he’s excited to be able to bring professional riders here because it’s not something people see every day.
“We get to bring a pro rodeo to town,” he said. “The only other way to get to see it is to turn on the TV.”
Cord himself showed up on TV years ago, when he and his brother Jett participated in the show “The Amazing Race.” Contestants travel around the world and compete in challenges to learn their next location. Cord said while he never got “bucked off” while competing on the show, he said he could see comparisons between participating in the show and rodeo.
“On The Amazing Race- you go around the world sharing experiences of the ways of life in that area,” he said.” With rodeo, I get to take our way of life and share it.”
Tonight’s show will start at 7:30 p.m. and be held at the Cass County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are $15 in advance and available at Cappel’s in Atlantic or $20 at the gate. Children under age 4 are free.