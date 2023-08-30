CASS COUNTY – Repairs of Hitchcock House and county shed improvements at Anita, Massena and Griswold were just two of the capital projects suggested to the Cass County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday during a discussion on what type of those projects are needed.
Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken suggested replacing some of the older sheds with heated buildings, and adding an inside bay to wash equipment. Wolken said he would like an indoor space to store equipment to cut down on wear and tear on it since they don’t have room to store everything inside.
“The main thing we are trying to do is get our equipment inside,” Wolken said. “We have equipment that sits out all year. We buy brand new pieces of equipment and (they sit) outside.
We’re just trying to get our investments to last longer.”
He said the shed improvements were likely the biggest priority, but another one was remodeling the space for the engineer’s office because one employee had an office that was the size of a “storage closet.”
Cass County Conservation Director Micah Lee said the foundation project for the Hitchcock House is a top priority project for the department.
Sharon Guffy-Lewis, representing the board that oversees the house, told the board in July a south wall in the basement is starting to bend out and a door is starting to pull away from the building. The Hitchcock House Board applied for grant funds to help pay for the project, but did not receive the funding, and are looking at other funding options.
Lee said the conservation board put down the down payment of $25,000 for materials for the project, and those who are being delivered. Work on the project has just started. The barn at the Hitchcock House property needs new sliding, and it doesn’t have historical restrictions like the house.
He would like to add a restroom facility at the beach at Cold Springs Park since there is only a pit toilet there now, and would like to add a picnic shelter and camping sites near the beach. Finally he would like to update the current shelter at the campground, enclosing it and adding new windows and doors.