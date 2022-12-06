Democrats have elected an all-woman team to lead their party in the Iowa House of Representatives for the upcoming legislative session. Iowa House Republicans have also completed leadership election.
The 2023 House Democrats’ leadership team will be the first all-female group to lead a caucus in the Iowa Statehouse, according to a Tuesday news release.
The caucus reelected House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst and Minority Whip Lindsay James in November. This week, Democrats elected four assistant minority leaders to their team: Reps. Sue Cahill of Marshalltown, Heather Matson of Ankeny, Amy Nielsen of North Liberty and Sharon Steckman of Mason City.
“I’m proud and honored to lead with these extraordinary women in the Iowa House,” Konfrst said in a news release. “They are each amazing leaders in their own communities who understand Iowans are fed up with politics as usual and are ready to do things differently in Des Moines.”
House Democrats revealed their “people over politics” agenda in September for the upcoming session. The minority party plans to focus on issues including abortion access, public school funding and marijuana legalization.
“It is a humbling experience to be a part of this historic team in Iowa,” James said. “There is not a doubt in my mind that this group of women will lead with the courage of conviction, confront our state’s greatest challenges, and put people before politics every step of the way.”
House Republicans, who expanded their majority in the 2022 election, also announced their 2023 assistant leaders this week. Reps. Jon Dunwell of Newton and Brent Siegrist of Council Bluffs, as well as Reps.-elect Craig Johnson of Independence and David Young of Van Meter, will serve on the GOP caucus leadership team.
The four representatives join Speaker Pat Grassley, House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl and Speaker Pro Tem John Wills, who were all reelected in November.
“I am thrilled to have these four legislators round out the Iowa House Republicans’ leadership team,” Grassley said in a news release. “These four, with their variety of legislative, personal and professional experience, will do a great job moving our caucus forward along a common-sense agenda to better the lives of Iowans.”
Iowa’s next legislative session will begin Jan. 9, 2023.
