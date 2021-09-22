Every week of the 2021 Produce in the Park season, Brun Ko Farm and Erickson Foods partner to offer a “Park Pack.” Park Packs are $15 meal kits featuring the week’s best in-season local food. The packs include $15 of local food, and recipes that turn these ingredients into a delicious meal. Customers have been raving about them.
Heather Santi-Brown, Pastor of the United Church of Christ in Atlantic, says she loves getting Park Packs. “They are always well worth the value in the amount of products you get and the quality of what we get is great! I've also made things I would not have thought of and loved.”
This experience is by design. Before farmers markets started this spring, Produce in the Park sat down with folks to ask what would get them to buy more fresh, local fruits and vegetables from the market. Two themes emerged from these discussions: 1. People don’t always know how to prepare (or even identify or store) produce sold at the market, and they are afraid to buy produce they are unfamiliar with because “it might end up rotting in the bottom of the fridge;” and 2. People like recipes that make it easy to prepare a full meal. From these discussions, Park Packs were developed.
Over the course of the season, Park Packs have included grilling bundles, one-dish meals such as unstuffed peppers, breakfast-themed meals including farm-fresh eggs, Southern food favorites such as gumbo and fried okra, Italian food, Greek food, and Asian-inspired favorites such as Egg Roll in a Bowl.
The September 23 Park Pack features Stuffed Spaghetti Squash. For $15 you’ll get two spaghetti squash, two pounds of tomatoes, two zucchini, one pint of picnic peppers, one head of garlic, and herbs.
Want to try it before you buy it? Be sure to stop by the Guest Chef’s table this week to sample the Park Pack Stuffed Spaghetti Squash made by Cass Health Food Service Director Jim Baker.
Park Packs can be pre-ordered from Brun Ko Farm at www.brunkofarm.com or purchased from Brun Ko Farm at the market as supplies last.
More Produce in the Park September 23 Highlights:
Fresh Local Produce: Squash, tomatoes, peppers, melons, potatoes, aronia berries, & more!
Guest Chef samples and recipes: Park Pack Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
Free produce samples for everyone sponsored by the Cass County Local Food Policy Council: Yellow tomatoes.
Eat at the Market: Burgers, hotdogs, and more from the Knights of Columbus. Fresh-squeezed lemonade and popcorn from Atlas Atlantic Cinema.
Baked goods: Kringleman will be at the park with Danish kringle and pastries in fall flavors such as pecan and apple cinnamon.
Farm treats: granola, honey, goat meat, jams, jellies, and syrups.
Craft Highlight: Fall-scented candles, soaps, and wax-melts.
Growing Community Connections:
• Atlantic Parks and Recreation will be at the park with yard games and art in the park crafts.
• Cass County Master Gardeners talking fall yard maintenance and clean up.
• Zion Integrated Behavioral Health Services will be back at the park with resources, services, and support for substance use disorders, problem gambling, and mental health needs, and will be offering information on Naloxone, a lifesaving medication that can help people experiencing an opioid overdose. September is National Recovery Month. Stop by Zion’s table at the park to write a card to someone celebrating recovery this fall. That’s an accomplishment worth congratulating!
Entertainment: Local Favorite Sarah Selders live!
Various Payment Methods Accepted:
• Food Stamps/ SNAP EBT accepted by all qualifying food vendors.
• Double Up Food Bucks accepted by all fresh produce vendors and distributed with food stamps produce purchases.
Produce in the Park 2021 September farmers markets are sponsored in part by Cass Health, the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank & Trust, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
Stay up to date on the latest with Produce in the Park by signing up for the Produce in the Park newsletter at http://www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com, and following Produce in the Park on Facebook @ProduceInThePark and Instagram @ProduceInTheParkAtlanticIA.