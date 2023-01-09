The Cass County Choral Society’s Christmas Concert- “A Cass County Christmas: A Celebration of Christmas Music,” had to be rescheduled due to the weather, and members performed last week at the AHS Auditorium. Solo numbers were performed by Genevieve McCalla, Heidi Hinman & Buffy Barrs and Doyle Kneisel, and directors for the event were Ray McCalla, Michele Andersen, and Heidi Johnson. McCalla said a good number of people attended the concert.

