ATLANTIC – Show Choir Students and AHS Vocal Director Evan Adamon said they see improvement in their performance following Monday’s Show Choir Contest.
Atlantic has two Show Choirs-Adrenaline and Ambassadors- and both performed during the contest. Selections included “Rockstar” and “Rewrite the Stars,” arranged by Roger Emerson, “I See Stars,” arranged by Mark Brymer, and “Colorful,” “Rainbow,” “Colors,” and “Kaleidoscope,” arranged by Tyler Henderson.
“Adrenaline (JV) got a division III rating while Ambassadors (Varsity) got a II,” Adamon said following the contest. “Both the students and I felt that was their strongest performance of the season. As soon as we got off stage, kids were talking about how good it was. From the back of the stage, it felt really good — it was definitely a huge improvement from Swing Inn earlier this month. It’s important to remember with show choir that we’re in a marathon, not a sprint, so if we keep getting better with every performance, we’ll be in good shape by the end of the season.”
“We were talking about it in class and how we thought it was our best performance yet,” Senior Brenden Casey said. “We made some adjustments, the judges gave us some critiques, so we’re going to add those to our performance, and just keep improving on what we already have.”
Senior Reese DeArment agreed.
“I think it was our best performance yet,” she said. “I think we were strong. I think since Swing Inn we have worked on a lot of stuff we needed to work on, and I think we’ve just improved a lot over the past few weeks.”
Sophomore Tristan Hayes said Monday’s night’s performance “was definitely better than our last performance. It felt like we all had more confidence with what we were doing.” However, he said, “we can for sure fix up some little things and make it better.”
Both DeArment and Casey said they remember seeing high school show choir performances when they were younger which led them to want to be part of show choirs in the future.
“Being in middle school, we would sometimes come and see the high school show choir performance, and it’s always amazing,” Casey said. “ It’s almost awe-inspiring just watching those guys dance and how impressive it looked, and (I wanted) to be a part of that.”
“I’ve always been a choir girl, and just liked watching all the performances that the high school would do,” DeArment said. “ I was always interested, and it was just something I always wanted to do.”
Hayes said he enjoys the memories he’s making by being part of the group as well as the laughter.
“My favorite thing about being a part of this show choir is the memories and laughs that we all get out of it,” Hayes said. “I mean yeah we have to take practice seriously but sometimes a little laughter is never too bad. Plus there have been a lot of good times that have come out of show choir.”
The next contest for the show choirs will be on Feb.18 in Indianola.