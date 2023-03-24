A Helping Hand

ATLANTIC – Many people will likely associate the Atlantic Knights of Columbus Council with the fish fry meals.
Doug Leonard, who has been with the group for five years and started as Grand Knight in July, said that is one of his favorite activities.
“I like it in a lot of different ways,” Leonard said. “We see so many people from the Parish coming in (to eat), and we also have people who don’t go to our church (who attend), and that’s neat to see as well.”
He also likes to see so many members coming to help.
“I really like to see how many Knights come out to volunteer,” Leonard said.
He said there is a core group of about eight to 10 members who attend regular meetings, but with the fish fry meals, “ 30 or 40 other Knights come and help.”
He said there’s a lot to do.
“You’re doing dishes, you’re busing tables, you’re resetting the placemats, you’re serving people, you’re taking orders,” he said. “It takes a lot of people to make that operation flow.”
Plus now there’s the added job of serving meals to go, but Leonard says it’s something that he thinks will continue since it’s popular.
“I think it’s been a big plus,” he said. “ I think we’re going to continue to do it because it’s very popular.”
Leonard said he enjoys being part of the council because it’s a different way to serve the church
“I’ve been a communion minister,” he said. “I was an altar boy as a kid. (Being part of the council is) just a different way of serving the church.”
Atlantic is one of many Knights of Columbus Councils around the world and nation, with over 2 million members in 17 different counties, and 231 Councils in Iowa with a total of 31,000 members. Atlantic has 135 members. The groups are a family fraternal and service organization, open to men ages 18 and older who are practical Catholics.
While the fish fry may be the most familiar project of the Council, there are plenty of others, and proceeds go to scholarships as well as other local causes.
There is the free throw contest for children ages 9 to 14 held at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, and many advance to the district or regional competition held in Audubon. There are the Winter Clothing Donations that are made to Washington Elementary and Schuler Elementary which includes snow boots, winter coats, snow pants and gloves. There is the 40 Cans for Lent program in which non-perishable food is collected during Lent and donated to the Atlantic Food Pantry. This is in addition to collecting food from parishioners from Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church throughout the year to donate.
They also have a CPID program (Campaign for Persons with Disabilities) in which 100% of the funding goes to teams in Anita, Griswold and Atlantic for Special Olympics activities.They have a raffle for a Treager Grill and Meat Bundle, with only 250 tickets available to purchase. Donations from the raffle help support local food banks as well local pregnancy clinics in Atlantic and Red Oak.
They also have the RSVP program which supports seminarians studying to be Catholic priests, and since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Ukraine Solidarity Fund has been created for food and supply packages.
Donations from the group totaled $18,000 this last year.
There are two more chances for a fish fry meal, tonight and next Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Catholic Parish Center.