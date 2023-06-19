Cass Supervisors to discuss, set engineer salary

CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss and set the salary for the Cass County Engineer during its meeting on June 20.
Chairman Steve Baier said the engineer’s contract is a “stand alone contract.”
“That’s a separate position and it's not an elected office so it’s not subject to the compensation board,” Baier said Monday.
Baier explained some positions in County Secondary Roads were originally part of a union, and contracts were negotiated, but that never included the engineer and other office positions in secondary roads in the courthouse.
“At one time, Secondary Roads actually was a union, and then they separated from the union, but they still have a local bargaining group, but that’s never included the engineer or what I called the office positions in the court house,” Baier said. “They’ve always been separate.”
Baier said the board has been offering a one year contract to the engineer each year, and current engineer Trent Wolken started back in 2020.
Baier said the board is pleased with the job Wolken is doing, and members hope to come to an agreement, especially since finding an engineer is a big challenge.
“Getting engineers is getting to be a bigger and bigger challenge all the time,” he said. “(Wolken is) happy here, and we’d like to keep him.”
The meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m., and be held in the boardroom at the Cass County Courthouse. It can also be viewed online at the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2899195216?pwd=R0hSa2FOOTh0NUdra1ZSdVhVW HpMUT09 .
Meeting ID is 289 919 5216 and Passcode is 012064.