ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council will consider tonight the sale of property on Birch Street that will be remodeled and eventually put on the market.
The property, located at 901 Birch, is currently in disrepair and needs extensive work. Last week, the Council met with Charles Adams who is interested in purchasing the property and “flipping it.” Adams has submitted a bid of $5350 for the property.
Last month, City Code Enforcement Officer Kris Erickson told the Personnel and Finance Committee that, in the right hands, the house could be repaired.
“I find this property to be repairable for anyone willing to put in the work and expense to bring it back to what it once was or improve on it,” she stated in information provided to the committee. “Selling this property to a contractor, a flipper, or someone with the means to repair it for their own self use would be ideal.”
Among the issues listed as needing attention are; a collapsing retaining wall, stucco siding that needs to be replaced, replacement of several doors, removal of junk and remodeling of the bathrooms.
City officials said two weeks ago that repairing everything on the list would be a requirement of the sale as well as restricting the property from being used for “low rent” housing.
“What we don’t want to do is sell it and have it turn into low rent housing,” Atlantic Mayor Dave Jones said.
The Council will hold a public hearing on the issue Wednesday night and is expected to approve the sale.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held in the Chamber Councils at City Hall.