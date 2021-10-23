ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors would like a recommendation from Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater on wages for his employees after a discussion on wages earlier this week.
Vandewater said the top hourly wage in his department was $19.56 for dispatcher/jailer, which was less than a dispatcher in Creston - $21.02.
Board members suggested Vandewater submit a recommendation which would help them determine what the county can afford when it comes to wages.
“You’ve got to come up with a figure, and then we have to come up with a figure,” Board Chairman Steve Shelley said. “I do want to give everybody a raise, but we have to balance the budget.”
Board member Jodie Hoadley agreed the county only has so much in its budget, but thought the wages should be increased.
“We can only do what we can do, but I do think we have to go up some,” she said.