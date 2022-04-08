ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council approved, somewhat reluctantly, new precinct maps Wednesday with only minor changes geographically but with big changes for District 1 Councilman Jim Behrens.
The new plan was drawn up by the state Legislative Services Agency after the city’s initial plan was rejected. But under the new plan, which the city was obligated to pass, moved the boundary of the first Ward one block leaving Council Member outside the boundaries of his district and now residing in Ward 2.
“My position is, out of the block that they changed, my family is the only one that lives on that block — so it was like being targeted,” Behrens said.
Behrens will be able to keep his seat until his current term expires at the end of 2023, but then will either have to wait until the Ward 2 seat is up for election two years later or run as an At-large candidate.
The process clearly frustrated the Council and two members, Behrens and At-Large Councilman Gerald Brink cast what was essentially symbolic no votes. It was unclear what would happen if the Council rejected the plan.
“I don’t like the process — voting against this is not going to change the outcome - it’s just going to probably irritate the Secretary of State’s office and probably frustrate the Auditor’s office,” City Administrator John Lund said.
The city’s plan was initially approved in a special meeting on Jan. 3, but then delayed because the city did not have the proper quorum to waive the second and third readings for the ordinance. That put the city technically past the state deadline.
But state officials had told the city that, since the maps were completed, that they only needed to submit the ordinance once.
The state then rejected that proposal which was tied in with the County Ward maps since some of the Wards overlapped. The LSA rewrote the ward maps due to “small technical issues” officials said noting the change will affect only nine people in two wards. Legally the city could not change the maps and Barrick noted that even moving the boundary a half block would be considered gerrymandering.”
“At that time we were notified that there were some issues that the Legislative Services Agency had with the county map which affected our wards,” City Clerk Barb Barrick said. “So the Legislative Services Agency came in and prepared the maps that you have before you tonight. This is it. This is what is set in stone.”
“It would have been real simple to change just a little bit on this and it would have been acceptable to everybody,” Brink said.
Despite the no votes from Brink and Behrens, the Council did approve all three readings of the new ordinance.