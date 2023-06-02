June 3 Truckin' on the Trails showcases cycling opportunities in Cass County

This Saturday, June 3, Truckin’ on the Trails will showcases various cycling opportunities and trails fun in Cass County.
All Truckin’ on the Trials activities will take place at the Schildberg Recreation Area West Rotary Shelter (102 Buck Creek Rd. Atlantic)
At 10:30 a.m., the event will kick off with the “Nishna Valley Trails Gravel Sampler” ride led by Jon Jordan. This 10-mile ride will visit both trails and gravel. Gravel riding has become increasingly popular in the last few years, and those interested in learning about this sport are encouraged to attend. Prior to the ride, Jordan will give a primer on gravel skills vs. road skills. Any “non-skinny” tire bikes will work for this ride. Participants will ride from Schildberg Rotary Shelter (West parking lot) to South T-Bone Trailhead (63395 Dunbar Rd. Atlantic) and back.
Then from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Truckin’ on the Trails is hosting food trucks and live music at the Schildberg Rotary Shelter. Master Griller Catering, Atlantic Kiwanis, and Louie’s Shaved Ice will be selling food, and Sarah Selders will be singing live. Cass County Conservation and Nishna Valley Trails, a tax-emempt local nonprofit that promotes the development of recreational trails and cycling, will be sharing information on their organizations, and Bike Farm will be offering minor bike maintenance and door prizes.
At 1 p.m., a 1.5-mile kids ride will take off from the West Rotary Shelter. This ride will be a loop that will end back with the food trucks and music.
Whether cycling or walking, pushing strollers, or riding trikes, all people are welcome at Truckin’ on the Trails.
Truckin’ on the Trails is just one of many events taking place across the nation on National Trails Day, the first Saturday in June. National Trails Day is an annual event hosted by the American Hiking Society that encourages support of the nation’s public trails. Trails have positive impacts on mental and physical health, and National Trails Day is a day of public events that invites thousands of trail users to participate.
A Cass County trails map can be found online at: https://www.atlanticiowa.com/experience/cass-county-trails-map-2/. Hard copies of the map will be available at the event and are always available at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.