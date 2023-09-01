EXIRA – The Exira-EHK Spartans won their first home game of the season Friday night over the Stanton Vikings 44-14.
The Spartans scored first at the 8:05 mark in the first quarter on a run to the end zone by Exira-EHK senior Jameson Kilworth. With the score 8-0, the Vikings were able to drive almost to the goal line as time was running out in the first quarter, however, the Spartans spoiled their chance to tie the game by intercepting the ball in the end zone.
The Spartans would add to their lead with just over two minutes left in the first half when Exira-EHK sophomore Bradyn Holaday ran to the end zone from Stanton’s 23-yard line.
However, the score wouldn’t stay 16-0 very long. The Vikings would start a drive at their 23-yard line, and thanks to runs by senior Nolan Grebin, and a pass to junior Gavin Ford, they were able to get to the Spartans’ 15-yard line. They finished with a pass to senior Logan French in the end zone, making the score Exira-EHK 14, Stanton 6 as the first half wrapped up.
The Spartans drove down the field in the third quarter-starting at their own 34-yard line - with runs by Kilworth, and passes to senior Quintinn White and senior Jaiden Pettepier, and ended with a passing touchdown to sophomore Bryce Brabham. With 4:26 left in the third quarter, the Spartans were now ahead 24 to 6 over the Vikings.
The Vikings answered quickly this time with a touchdown pass to Junior Simon Showalter as they started their drive at their own 34-yard line. With 4:10 left in the third quarter, the Vikings cut the lead to 10 with the score 24 to 14.
The third quarter would end with the Vikings fumbling the ball near their 3-yard line, and the Spartans recovered it in the end zone, making the score 32-14. The Spartans would add one more touchdown in the fourth quarter after intercepting the ball and starting on Stanton’s 27-yard line. As the drive started, junior Alex Hansen made a first down, and followed that up with a touchdown, making the final score Exira-EHK 44, Stanton 14.
Exira-EHK Coach Drew Buckholdt was excited to get the first win at home.
“It feels great, you know. It's my first win of my coaching career. It just feels really special to do it here on the top of the hill,” he said following the win.
He said he felt the defense played really well, and he was impressed with the offense in the second half.
“Defensively, we played really well,” he said. “ We played assignment football. We were reading our keys, doing our job. (On offense) I really like what we did up front in the second half. We were able to run the ball a lot more effectively. We were pretty physical tonight. I was pleased with that.”
The Spartans will take on the Audubon Wheelers, and Buckholdt said they would have to continue to “do their job,” and be ready because he expects a physical Wheeler team.
“(Audubon Wheelers) coach (Sean) Birks does a great job,” Buckholdt said. “He's going to have them really to play. They're going to be physical. They're not going to back down. They've got the better of us in the recent years so we're going have a lot of motivation going into that game.”