ATLANTIC – The summer breakfast and lunch program- serving breakfast and lunch for children up to age 18 for free - will start this month.
Breakfast and lunch will be served at Schuler Elementary, from Monday through Friday with breakfast served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The first day will be June 6, and the menu for the first week of meals will be as follows: June 6: Breakfast- cereal, pop tart, juice and milk; and lunch- pizza, corn, carrots, fruit cup and apples; June 7: Breakfast- assorted breakfast, fruit and juice and lunch-meatball sub-bun, assorted veggies, cherry tomatoes, pears and oranges; June 8: Breakfast- cereal, pop tart, juice and milk and lunch: fish sticks, assorted veggies, lettuce salad, applesauce, grapes and animal crackers; June 9: Breakfast- ham and cheese croissant, fruit and juice and lunch- BBQ Beef -bun, baked beans, cucumbers, mixed fruit and melon; and June 10: Breakfast- pizza/burrito, fruit and juice and lunch- chicken patty-bun, green beans, lettuce, tropical fruit and strawberries.
In related news, federal funding has been discontinued for a program offering free meals during the COVID pandemic, however, USDA officials are offering grant funds to continue the free meal program.
To qualify for the grants, school district’s need to have a certain percentage of students participating in the free and reduced lunch program, and school officials are encouraging families to apply for it. Those interested can search for the application online at the parent portal or contact Food Service Director Natalie Ritter at 243-5369 or nritter@atlanticiaschools.org.