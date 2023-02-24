MURRAY, Ky. – The Drake University women’s basketball team began their final road trip of the 2022-23 regular season with bang, beating the Murray State Racers 97-71 to improve to 17-8 overall and 12-5 in MVC play. Drake’s win was their sixth road victory and extended their winning streak to three games.

