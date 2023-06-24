AtlanticFest set for Aug. 12

AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, will be held Saturday, Aug. 12 rain or shine. AtlanticFest is an annual festival that serves as a fund-raiser for the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
“AtlanticFest is the largest fund-raiser of the year for the Chamber. Our sponsors help cover a lot of the costs of the event, allowing us to raise funds through registration fees, pop stand sales and the 50/50 raffle. We use the funds from AtlanticFest to continue to grow community events while also supporting business-based programs. We love this partnership with First Whitney Bank and the experience AtlanticFest offers the community. It also gives us the chance to support local businesses and civic organizations,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce stated.
Downtown Atlantic will be filled with fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. Come early and start the day with a pancake breakfast or a 5K run/2K walk in the Annual Road Race with chip timing. There will be crafters from all over the Southwest Iowa area, as well as some of the best food vendors that offer a wide variety of menu choices. Kids can enjoy fun bounce houses and games throughout City Park. The 25th Annual Car Show and 9th Annual Motorcycle Show will be taking place once again this year. Returning this year will be a bags tournament that will be held in City Park. And with free entertainment throughout the day, you can’t go wrong.
Preregistration for the Car Show, Motorcycle Show, Road Race, and Bags Tournament is open now, with day-of registration accepted. Registration to be a craft or food vendor is also being accepted now through August 8th. To register for any activity, visit www.atlanticiowa.com, email chamber@atlanticiowa.com or call the Chamber office at 712-243-3017.
Thank you to our Proud Partners: First Whitney Bank & Trust, A.M. Cohron & Son, Atlantic Municipal Utilities, Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Roland Funeral Home, Armour Insurance, Brocker, Karns & Karns, Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Brown’s Shoe Fit, Salute Gymnastics, Karl Chevy, Atlantic Ag & Auto Carquest, Camblin Plumbing & Heating, McAtee Tire, Rush, CPA & Associates, Rolling Hills Bank & Trust, Atlantic Home Reality, The Downtowner, and Wiota Steakhouse.