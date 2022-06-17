Superintendents at CAM and Griswold School Districts have signed up for the risk assessment funding offered as part of a state program in which $100 million will be used to support school safety.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said they are studying their safety plan, as well as what the governor’s program could offer.
“We are looking at what we can do and what other strategies we can have as we review our current plan,” Barber said.
This funding will provide vulnerability risk assessments free of charge for all 1,500 K-12 school buildings in the state and create a School Safety Improvement Fund with up to $50,000 available per school building to implement recommended safety measures.
“Every family should be able to confidently send their children to school knowing they’ll be safe,” said Gov. Reynolds. “These investments will make a tremendous impact on our ability to prevent violence in schools while also taking steps to ensure schools and communities are in the best position possible to respond to an active event.”
Since the announcement of the program on Tuesday, several superintendents said they were waiting for more information about what exactly the funding could be used for, and how school districts would acquire it. Griswold Superintendent Dave Henrichs said he thought districts will have to fund a school safety project, and then be reimbursed from the state.
Reviewing school safety was ongoing in all area school districts, and officials welcomed any program that would improve school safety.
“Our #1 responsibility in public education is to keep everybody safe — so in that realm anything we can do to increase the safety and security of our schools is a good thing,” Barber said.
The funding also builds upon the foundation of the Governor’s School Safety Bureau to support all schools and law enforcement partners with prevention, training and response strategies. A portion of the funding will be utilized to implement technology and tools including proactive social media scanning software, an anonymous reporting tool, digital critical incident mapping and specialized training.
“The Governor’s School Safety Bureau will provide Iowa with an intentional focus on providing assistance and tools to identify, report, and assess school-based threats, while still embracing local control,” said Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens. “It will facilitate training so that teachers, administrators, and first responders are equipped and empowered to keep our kids safe. The Bureau will work shoulder to shoulder with all involved for the common good of providing a safe place for our children to learn and grow.”
“Mass shootings and other violent acts committed against innocent people are difficult to understand,” said Gov. Reynolds “But work must be done to answer the question why they happen and what can be done to prevent this type of behavior.”
Prioritizing mental health services across Iowa has been a top priority for Governor Reynolds since taking office and has received strong bipartisan support. When Iowa’s FY23 budget goes into effect on July 1 total mental health-related funding will increase by nearly $3.5 million dollars.
“We must be persistent in our efforts to keep students and those who care for them safe from violence,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo. “Our schools provide a reassuring presence and much needed connection for our families, our communities and for our students to learn and grow. With this additional funding we can build on our strong foundation and help ensure our schools continue to be physically, emotionally and academically safe places of learning.”