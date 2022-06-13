ATLANTIC – Pizza. Shaved ice. Bubbles. Buses. That sets the scene for SWITA’s planned Transit Fun Day in celebration of Ride Transit Week on June 15th. Community members are invited to join in the fun and celebrate public transit at 1501 SW Seventh Street in Atlantic.
Starting at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Hungry Spartan Pizza truck will be onsite at SWITA selling “Colossal Slices” for $5 to celebrate our outstanding transit professionals. Louie’s Shaved Ice will have a pop-up stand, and SWITA will provide a free shaved ice to all who attend. Children from the community are invited to play yard games, color on a SWITA bus with washable markers, make giant bubbles, and can even take home a coloring book sponsored by the Iowa Department of Transportation.
The event is both a celebration of the SWITA service and a functioning sign-up for this fall’s student transportation in our member communities. “We’re excited to provide a fun, family-friendly activity for members of the community as a celebration of SWITA’s work across southwest Iowa,” said SWITA Transit Coordinator Kristen Templeton
Community members can also sign up to win a SWITA Date Night for 2, or a SWITA Family Activity Night for up to 8. The SWITA Date Night package includes two tickets to the Atlantic 1&2 Theater and a $40 gift certificate to Rancho Grande in Atlantic. Transportation will be provided by SWITA to the night out. The SWITA Family Activity Night will include up to 8 tickets to Sunnyside Putt-Em-Up in Atlantic and buffet for up to 8 at Pizza Ranch in Atlantic.
In addition to the Transit Fun Day at the Atlantic office (1501 SW 7th Street, Atlantic IA 50022), all taxi fares in Atlantic, Glenwood, Harlan, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, and Shenandoah will be waived in celebration of Ride Transit Week.
The public is also invited to a Ride Transit Day event for all ages on June 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus in Council Bluffs, located at 16th and G streets. SWITA’s partners for this event include HSAC (Human Services Advisory Council) of Council Bluffs, B Cycle, and Omaha’s Metro Transit, which serves the City of Council Bluffs.