DES MOINES — A bill that would reduce the time Iowans can receive unemployment benefits has cleared the first hurdle in the Iowa House.
The bill, supported by Governor Kim Reynolds who called for the change in her State of the State speech last month, would reduce the maximum time a person could receive unemployment from 26 weeks to 16 and could result in workers taking take lower-paying jobs sooner, or risk losing their benefits.
Molly Severn, the governor’s legislative liaison, told Radio Iowa that the bill is a priority for Reynolds.
“Our state cannot afford to have employable Iowans on the sidelines of our economy for an extended amount of time,” Severn said.
The bill was passed by a three-member House subcommittee, Tuesday with two Republicans in support and the panel’s Democrat opposed. The next step is for it to be taken up by the House Labor Committee and a possible floor vote next week.
Democrats and labor groups oppose the bill saying it will hurt workers who lose their jobs through no fault of their own.