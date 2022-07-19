Produce in the Park welcomes two food trucks July 21: Zipp’s Pizzeria and Zemog’s Cocina

Kady Petersen of Exira Flower Supply will be at Produce in the Park July 21 selling fresh-cut flower arrangements.

 (photo contributed)

ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park is hosting two food trucks July 21: Zipp’s Pizzeria and Zemog’s Cocina. Zemog’s has quickly become a popular TexMex taco truck at the park this summer, and lots of customers have asked about having Zipp’s at the market.

