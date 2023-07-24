Splash Pad Donation

Pictured presenting and accepting a $5,000 donation to the Splash Pad Fund-raising Committee from Jeremy and Billie Butler are (from left to right) Billie and Jeremy Butler and Committee member John Krogman.
There are several ways to donate to the project, including online at atlanticiowasplashpad.com by using a credit card or PayPal account. Checks-made payable to the City of Atlantic with Splash Pad in the memo line- can also be dropped off at city hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or checks — made payable to Shift ATL with Splash Pad in the memo line-can be dropped off at the Atlantic Chamber 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday or placed in the chamber’s drop box. Paying by Venmo is also an option at @shiftatl -putting Splash pad in the comments with the mailing address.
Committee members will also be offering tickets for a 50/50 raffle during the AHS Smackdown Golf Tournament at both the Atlantic Golf and Country Club and Nishna Hills Golf Course on Aug. 19. The cost is $5 for one ticket and $20 for “an arm stretch of tickets,” according to committee member Ali Pieken. Individuals must be present to win, and winners will be announced around the same time as the winners of the golf tournament are announced. Proceeds will go to the splash pad project.
For more information or to set up a presentation about the project, email atlanticiowasplashpad.com or speak to any of the committee members.