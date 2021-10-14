ATLANTIC - The cause of a house fire early Wednesday morning was said to be electrical, according to Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel.
The call came in at 5:14 a.m. for a fire at 504 West 15th Street in Atlantic. Cappel said the fire started in an electrical box outside the house, and then traveled into the basement floor sealing. He said firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly, and AMU was able to get the electricity shut off, so they could search for and put out hot spots. Everyone inside was able to get out of the house safely, and firefighters were on the scene until about 7 a.m. He said the house could still be occupied. Atlantic Police Department Officers and members of Cass EMS assisted at the scene.