Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 48F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.