ATLANTIC – With over 5,000 radio shows under her belt, you can imagine that LaVon Eblen has some interesting stories to tell.
The former KJAN Radio host of “Backyard and Beyond,” who was telling stories that are set in southwest Iowa’s backyard or even beyond the backyard, completed her last story at the end of June. One of her most interesting stories involved National Umbrella month.
Eblen learned about it from a book that lists those not so well known facts and the people you can talk to to learn more about them. And she had called to talk to an expert.
The two kept missing each other’s calls, until he called the day the show needed to be recorded.
“So the first thing I asked him was, ‘Well what’s new with you?’,” Eblen said. “And he said, ‘I just got out of jail.’”
Stunned, Eblen said her reaction was, “ So where do you go from there?”
She shook off her shock, and, “I started asking him about umbrellas, and I think he mostly knew about the little one you put in drinks.”
Eblen previously worked at Cass County Extension, and had done radio broadcasts in that capacity. When she retired from extension, she was looking for something else to do.
“I had retired from (the) extension (office),” she said. “I was looking for something to do. And I had done radio programs with extension. Jim (Field from KJAN) approached me and asked if I’d be interested in doing a program.”
She said Field didn’t have a specific idea for a show in mind, but she was intrigued, and looked through the dictionary to try and come up with a title. She settled on Backyard and Beyond. And while it was about stories in southwest Iowa’s backyard and beyond, sometimes people thought it had to do with landscaping.
People would give her ideas for shows or she would use the fact book, and one day she was struggling with an idea-when she looked down and saw the ballpoint pen in her hand, and devoted a show to pens.
Eblen decided it was time to retire again so she could spend more time working with groups like the Cass County Genealogy and ARISE.
“I’m not really adding additional organizations, I’m just upping my participation (in my current ones),” she said.
She wants to thank all the listeners, all the people who gave her show ideas and the people at KJAN.
“Thank you to the listeners and all the people who have given me ideas and to KJAN,” she said.
“We call that the station where my friends are- and that’s the station where my friends are.”