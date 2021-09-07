LEWIS – An event to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and to honor veterans, law enforcement and first responders will be held in Lewis on Sept. 11, and feature a sculpture with an American theme created by Duane Weirich.
The event will be held at Weirich Welding from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 11, and veterans, law enforcement and first responders will receive a free light lunch. The public is also invited to attend, and the cost for their lunch will be a free will offering. People are encouraged to visit the Cass County Freedom Rock, which is located on the east side of town in the park.
The event is sponsored by the Lewis Celebration Committee, the Cass County Freedom Rock Committee, and Weirich Welding Plus.
The sculpture will be unveiled during the event, which is entitled “We The People.” Weirich has entered the sculpture in the 2021 Art Prize Competition, which is held in Grand Rapids, Mich. He will leave on Sept. 12 to take the sculpture to the competition.
Weirich entered the competition six years ago with a sculpture of an eagle on top of a globe, and said while he didn’t win anything in the competition, he was able to sell the sculpture, and was even asked to create a similar one for the owner of the TS Bank in Council Bluffs. That sculpture features an eagle on a globe and a cobra on the bottom, since the owner said his two favorite animals were a cobra and an eagle.
Weirich said he had been brainstorming ideas for another sculpture for several years, and eventually came up with a sculpture that includes a 8 foot X 20 foot wall with a timeline of items that represent American history. Each item is cut out of metal, and bolted to the wall. He said items range from the Mayflower to the Pilgrims to presidents like George Washington, to the history of agriculture to the history of transportation and sports and entertainment figures. Weirich said the sculpture will also include an eagle holding the constitution.
He said people can enter their sculptures from April 1 to June 1, and then from June 1 to July 1 different venues in Michigan choose which sculpture they want to place on their site. Weirich said this year he was asked to put his sculpture in front of the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum. He said that’s a prime spot because it’s a top tourist attraction, and most people park in the parking lot there and then walk to their destination. Sculptures are on display for 19 days, and the artist stays with their sculpture to answer questions about it.
Weirich doesn’t know if he will win this year — but says he will likely sell it — and said he’s already had people tell him they are interested in purchasing it.