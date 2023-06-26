The Cass County Relay For Life Event was held on Sunday afternoon at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA to honor cancer survivors and remember those who have lost their battle with cancer.
The event raises awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society, and included lunch from Hy-Vee followed by a short program, in which committee members thanked all the teams that formed and held fund-raisers, and thanked all the different sponsors that helped support the event. Drawings for winners for prizes were held, and names from all the luminaries were read.
Then survivors participated in the survivors lap, and walked around the track area on the second floor, and the event ended with dove release outside the YMCA.