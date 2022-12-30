CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors are considering working with Golden Hills RC & D officials and a local tourism committee to help come up with priorities for tourism and how Golden Hills RC & D officials can help achieve those priorities. However, the board took no action during its meeting Friday.

