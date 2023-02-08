Lawmakers to focus on property taxes

(NT File Photo)

Pictured are Senator Tom Shipley and Representative Tom Moore during a previous legislative coffee.

 (NT File Photo)

Iowa lawmakers are starting to focus on property taxes, and several proposals, including capping increases on property assessments, limiting local property tax levy rates and having more and stronger requirements for a school district when it comes to asking voters about selling bonds for an infrastructure project, are being discussed.

