ANITA – A big crowd came out Friday afternoon to celebrate the opening of the CAM Cougar Den, a storefront on Anita’s Main Street, located at 777 Main Street, in which products made by CAM students, ranging from art to custom made t-shirts and signs, are sold.
CAM Teacher Shelly Miller said she had the idea in the back of mind when she started as the digital media class teacher to allow students to have hands-on experience, something they would need after graduation.
“We decided it was an excellent opportunity to learn about business first hand,” Miller said prior to the opening on Friday. “They’re going to learn accounting, marketing, entrepreneurship, human resources, ordering and pricing — all of those things that you have to do in the real world.”
CAM Superintendent Paul Croghan echoed that idea when he officially welcomed people to the opening on Friday, after a short ribbon cutting with Anita Mayor John Knutson cutting the ribbon.
“What does (a project like this) mean for our students?” Croghan said. “Authentic education is probably the best way to teach someone to do something. And we get that privilege in an endeavor like this.”
He said students can learn, “teamwork, problem solving, soft skills, communication and building connections with people,” and even something as simple as having to shovel the snow off in front of the building when it snows.
Miller thanked a number of people who helped make the storefront a reality, including local business owners and members of the Anita Development Corporation who offered advice and location suggestions, Bette Dory, who owns the building and was willing to remodel the space to use for the storefront, several students who have helped with the project and have made inventory to be sold at the store, several individuals who helped remodel and decorate the building as well put on finishing touches before it opened, officials in charge of southwest STEM projects, and the CAM School Administration.
Darrell Hockenberry, representing the Anita Development Corporation, said the project is a “win-win” for both the students and the community, and he hopes the public will support the students by purchasing their products.
“I see this as a win-win situation,” Hockenberry said. “ It’s a win for what we like to do as Anita Development. I said one of our goals is to continue to keep our downtown vibrant. We got another building rehabilitated, being used, and we’re drawing more people here to town. And it’s a win for these students because they have the opportunity to realize their dream.”
The store will be open Mondays through Fridays from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. during the school year, and open one day a week during the summer.