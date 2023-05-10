CASS COUNTY – Cass County’s 2023 Relay For Life event will be held on June 25 with the theme “Every Step Brings Hope.” The event raises awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society, and like last year, will be held at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA from noon to 3 p.m.
jeffl
