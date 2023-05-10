“Every Step Brings Hope”

The Cass County Relay For Life will be held Sunday June 25 at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA Pictured are Brian Ruge, Browns Shoe Fit Manager and Carole Schuler, Relay Chair holding raffle package donated by Browns, Thrivent Ins, Baldwin Supply Company, and Cappels Ace Hardware. Tickets can be purchase at Browns for $5 each or five for $20.

 (photo contributed)

CASS COUNTY – Cass County’s 2023 Relay For Life event will be held on June 25 with the theme “Every Step Brings Hope.” The event raises awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society, and like last year, will be held at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA from noon to 3 p.m.

