ANITA – Transportation of students was a key question during a Wednesday night meeting on the proposed $30 million bond issue residents in the CAM school district will consider on Nov. 2.
If approved, the money will be used to pay for improvements to the middle school and high school to convert them to a pre-kindergarten through sixth grade facility in Massena and a seventh through 12th grade facility in Anita.
The recommendation comes following a facility study, and several public meetings discussing options developed by Alley Poyner Maccheitto, the architecture firm working with the district. A facility committee made its recommendations to the school board last month, which was approved. Over 300 residents in the district signed a petition asking the school board to hold a vote on an approximately $30 million bond.
Both those who attended in person or via zoom questioned if there would be extra help for younger students on the buses, whether it would be helping get seat belts on or to watch over them as they traveled to Massena where the elementary school would be located. They also asked if booster seats would be used.
CAM Superintendent Paul Croghan said students that needed booster seats would not be transported in buses, instead they would be transported in cars or suburbans. He said students would be taught to use seat belts, and other transportation details would be worked out down the line. He stressed that the district would do everything to keep students safe.
“Safety’s number one,” Croghan said. “We make our buses safe.They’re not perfect, but our effort is to make them perfect every day. All buses built after 2019 have to have seat belts on them. It is board policy to make kids wear seat belts. I can tell you elementary kids- it takes you about two or three days to get them trained to put them on and take them off.”
Residents can log onto the CAM School District web site to a page which shows how much residents will pay in additional property taxes, whether it is residential, commercial or agricultural property with a calculator that can estimate the additional tax based on the properties assessed value.
If approved, the tax levy would increase at least $2.70 per $1,000 of valuation but not more than $4.05, officials said.
Two more meetings are scheduled on Oct. 20 at the Cumberland Community Building and the CAM South Elementary Gym on Oct. 27. Both meetings will start at 6:30 p.m., and there will be a zoom option to watch the meeting online.