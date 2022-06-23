Griswold Rescue called to an accident at the corner of Mills and Main Street in which a vehicle hit a 14-year-old on a bicycle, according to scanner traffic. 14-year-old is said to be conscious and breathing, but complaining of leg pain.
jeffl
