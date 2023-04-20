ATLANTIC – The Atlantic City Council tabled an agreement Wednesday night with Fusebox Marketing to do website design and development to relaunch the city’s web site after council members said they wanted more information, including about 5Q Communications-the current provider- and what it could offer the city.
Council tables website agreement
