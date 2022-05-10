Multiple departments response to house fire

ATLANTIC – Multiple fire departments and emergency personnel responded to a house fire at Seventh and Locust Streets on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 3 p.m. Reports say the fire started in the top floor of the three story house, which is owned by Pat McCurdy, and was divided into several apartments housing eight people. McCurdy said everyone was able to get out of the house, however, there were conflicting reports of pets still inside, and whether they were able to make it out.
Firefighters from Atlantic, Griswold, Lewis, Anita, officers from Atlantic Police Department, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, officials with Cass County Emergency Management, members of Cass County EMS and the Red Cross all responded to the fire, and were on the scene for at least three hours.
Reports say there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire was still being investigated.
(photo by Cherie Petty)