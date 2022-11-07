Harvest Market November 21: Bring Local to Your Table
ATLANTIC, IA (November 6, 2022) – Harvest Market 2022 will be held at the Cass County Community Center on Monday, November 21 from 3-7 pm. Bring local to your table this holiday season. This fall farmers market is held the Monday before Thanksgiving, so shoppers can pick up premium local produce, local meats, delicious baked goods, and other local foods to enjoy at holiday celebrations. The market also offers handmade craft products including seasonal candles, goat milk soaps, holiday decorations, and gifts.
Harvest Market 2022 vendors confirmed as of November 6 include: Bridgewater Farm, Brun Ko Farm, Sue’s Country Garden, Miss NiNi’s Fine Desserts, Claire’s Cinnamon Rolls, Noble Provisions, The Kringle Man, Hygge Cottage, DezaRae Farm Soaps, Midwest Candles by Brit, Johnna Joy Designs, Piper’s Brae Farm, Wud Bi Tek, JD Crafters, Matilda Dawn Creations, Atlantic Atlas Cinema, Frosting Inc., Spirits of the Faire, Sweet Sisters Vegan, Harrisdale Farmstead, Donna’s Jewelry, Rolling Acres Farm, and Corn 4 a Cause. Pim’s Thai Food Truck will be at the market selling dinner to go, so shoppers won’t have to go home without dinner.
Harvest Market 2022 will offer both in-person shopping as well as pre-ordering. Pre-order will be available through www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com from Nov. 14-19. Pre-ordering is an excellent option for customers who want to plan on a particular food item—such as a favorite pie—as well as customers who are short on time to shop at the market. Some vendors, such as Miss NiNi's Fine Desserts and Claire’s Cinnamon Rolls, will only be offering pre-ordered products. Don't miss a reminder to pre-order. Sign up for the Produce in the Park newsletter at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.
Produce in the Park continues to accept vendor applications to Harvest Market and other holiday farmers markets (Christmas Market Dec. 22, Sweetheart Market Feb. 11, and Spring Celebration Market April 6). For more information visit produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com or contact Market Manager Brigham Hoegh at produceintheparkatlanticiowa@gmail.com or 712- 249-5870.
Harvest Market is sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, Cass County Tourism, Deter Motor Co., First Whitney Bank and Trust, Cass Health, Cass County Farm Bureau, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. For the latest information on Harvest Market, follow Produce in the Park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or
Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/) or sign up for the Produce in the Park newsletter at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.